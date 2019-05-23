|
|
Moraima "Naina" Gaeta
February 10,1939 - May 13,2019
San Jose,Calif
After a brief illness Naina passed away on May 13. She was born in Eaglepass, TX. Moved to California in 1958. Worked at Valley Medical Center for 25yrs. She loved her family deeply. She was proceeded in death by her only son Manny jr. She is survived by her daughters: Melba, Merlene, also by her daughters in law: Doretta, Cess. Grandchildren: Charles-Michael, Fraulein(w), Christina, Austin, Amber, Brandon, Samuel, Andrew. Great-Grandchildren: Phillip, Lillian, Angelina and Lil Brandon.
A celebration of life service will be on May 25TH at the Gaeta home 1:00-5:00
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 23, 2019