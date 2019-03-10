Muriel Herhold

July 3, 1926 - March 6, 2019

Resident of Palo Alto

Long before the women's movement leaned in, Muriel Herhold seized the chance to use her talent in a Renaissance way. She was an accomplished water-color painter, a fine cook, a liberal activist, a superb social studies teacher, and a mother who encouraged rather than demanded. "Just do your best,' she'd say, four words that prodded the conscience but relieved the soul.

Muriel was born in Minneapolis, the oldest child of Ted and Agnes (Dollin) Townsend. She grew up on 49th Street, where she was part of a group of girls — the "Gang'— who marched off to John Burroughs Elementary School together and stayed friends for life. She graduated from Washburn High School and Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Minnesota. In 1948, she married Bob Herhold, a Lutheran minister known for his crusades on behalf of civil rights and peace.

Muriel was a loyal minister's wife, though she did not buy all theological dogma. As Bob changed parishes, the growing family trekked west: Pittsburgh, Chicago, suburban Minneapolis and Tucson, where Muriel returned to the University of Arizona for a teaching credential. In 1967, when the Herhold caravan arrived in Palo Alto, she took a job as a teacher at Jordan Middle School, where she remained for most of the next 26 years. Her pupils remember a well-prepared teacher who had not forgotten how to smile.

In retirement, Muriel kept up a plot at the Palo Alto community gardens near the main library. She took trips to Wisconsin and the Northern California coast to paint lighthouses and the fall colors. In 2006, after the death of her husband Bob, she moved into Channing House, where she worked in the library and walked at first light with friends. After a good and full life, she died at 92.

Muriel is survived by her four children: Scott (Sarah) of San Jose; Ted (Suzi), of Santa Cruz and Hawaii; Joy (Brad) of Prescott, Az. and Jan Roberts, of the big island of Hawaii. She also has ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Services are scheduled at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 15 at First Lutheran Church, Homer and Webster streets in Palo Alto. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that mourners make contributions to the Pacific Art League, 688 Ramona St., Palo Alto, CA 94301.





