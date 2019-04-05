Muriel Marie Staedler

July 9, 1921 - March 28, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Muriel Staedler passed away peacefully at O'Connor Hospital in San Jose, at the age of 97. She was born in Grass Valley, California, one of two daughters and two sons of Solon and Gertrude Chatfield. She grew up in gold rush country, attending various schools and subsequently graduating from Auburn High School. When WWII broke out, Muriel moved to Vallejo to work at the Mare Island Naval Shipyard as a metal fabricator, becoming one of the original "Rosie The Riveters." There she met her future husband, Harry Staedler. When the war ended, they married, and in 1949 moved to Merced to start a photography business that would last 30 years. The couple put in long, hard hours to make the business successful, with Muriel handling all aspects of the business in the process. During this time she also raised four sons, a truly remarkable feat by an indefatigable woman. During her years in business she was also an active member of Soroptimist International, becoming the Merced chapter president.

Muriel became a widow upon Harry's death in 1979. She continued to live in Merced, took up golf and embarked on many travels to different countries; something she had wanted to do but never had the time.

In 2000 at age 79, she moved to Reno, Nevada. She maintained an active lifestyle, and even tried cross country skiing. The high desert altitude of Nevada was not a friend to her lungs, however, so her home in San Jose became her final residence in 2010. Here she made new friends and was able to spend time with a now quite extended family.

A woman of energy, generosity, and caring, she will be deeply missed by her surviving friends and members of her family. They include her sister Louise and brother-in-law Art, sons and daughters-in-law; Rudy and Bev Staedler and Charles and Michelle Staedler; grandchildren Cris Staedler, Kelly Kramer, Ean Staedler, Nancy Caton, Bob Staedler and Kendra Staedler-Vaughan; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and her wonderful caregiver Lina Tuaimeiuta. She was predeceased by sons Robert and Kenneth, and brothers Maurice and William Chatfield.

A celebration of her life is planned for the near future. Family and friends will be contacted when the date has been decided.

Those wishing to make a donation in her memory may do so to the Stroke Awareness Foundation, 51 E Campbell Ave, Suite 106-M, Campbell, CA 95008 or visit their website at www.strokeinfo.org.





