Muriel Weintraub
1926 - 2020
Muriel Weintraub
September 7, 1926 - May 7, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Muriel Weintraub died peacefully on May 7, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in the Bronx, NY to Austrian Immigrant parents. She and her younger brother were cared for by her grandmother while her parents worked hard during the depression to make ends meet. She was an excellent student, enabling her to attend Hunter College in NYC where she earned a degree in chemistry. Muriel married Herman after he returned from serving in WW II. Herman fell in love with CA after having been stationed in Monterey, and the two decided to start their lives together first in Los Angeles and then in Los Gatos and San Jose.
Muriel was a dedicated kindergarten teacher in San Jose for 25 years. She was committed to bringing a love of learning to all of her students. Her life was always full of her favorite hobby of dancing including square, latino and ballroom. After retirement, she moved to the Villages in San Jose where she was active in the hiking club and made many long-lasting friendships. She loved and supported the arts in San Jose including the symphony, the opera and the theater. She traveled around the world but Yosemite was always her favorite destination.
She was a devoted mother to Bennet (Tricia), Philip (Tracy) and Faye (Graham) and frequently hosted and became a second mom to many of their friends. She was a loving grandmother as well to Hank, Charlie, Nora and Evan. She was predeceased by her husband, Herman and her brother, Lenny. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.


View the online memorial for Muriel Weintraub



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
May 14, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
