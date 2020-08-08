Myrna L. BarryJune 30, 1937 - July 28, 2020Resident of CampbellMyrna L Barry, 83, a long-time resident of Campbell, passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2020.Born in San Francisco to Leslie & Lorraine Whitlow, where she graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy. She later worked as an insurance secretary.She will always be remembered for her love of turtles, Skip-Bo cards, puzzles and game shows.Myrna now joins the love of her life, her husband Dick Barry, who preceded her in death in 1994.She is survived by her children and their spouses, Rich & (Lisa) Barry of Sonora, Ca, Debbie & (Gary) Tremelling of San Jose, Ca, Leslie & (Mark) Brown of Campbell, Ca, Dan & (Kelly) Barry of Sonora, Ca and Katie & (Jim) Bush of San Jose, Ca.Loving grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 15.She is survived by two sisters, Arlene Sawyer of San Francisco, Ca and Annette & (Ray) Miller of Livermore, Ca.Family graveside service to be held on August 8, 2020.