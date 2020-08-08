1/1
Myrna L. Barry
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrna L. Barry
June 30, 1937 - July 28, 2020
Resident of Campbell
Myrna L Barry, 83, a long-time resident of Campbell, passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2020.
Born in San Francisco to Leslie & Lorraine Whitlow, where she graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy. She later worked as an insurance secretary.
She will always be remembered for her love of turtles, Skip-Bo cards, puzzles and game shows.
Myrna now joins the love of her life, her husband Dick Barry, who preceded her in death in 1994.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Rich & (Lisa) Barry of Sonora, Ca, Debbie & (Gary) Tremelling of San Jose, Ca, Leslie & (Mark) Brown of Campbell, Ca, Dan & (Kelly) Barry of Sonora, Ca and Katie & (Jim) Bush of San Jose, Ca.
Loving grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 15.
She is survived by two sisters, Arlene Sawyer of San Francisco, Ca and Annette & (Ray) Miller of Livermore, Ca.
Family graveside service to be held on August 8, 2020.


View the online memorial for Myrna L. Barry



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved