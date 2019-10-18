Mercury News Obituaries
Nada Agnes Cavigliano


1954 - 2019
Nada Agnes Cavigliano Obituary
Nada Agnes Cavigliano
February 4, 1954 - October 12, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Nada Agnes Cavigliano, 65, of San Jose, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 after a battle with lymphoma. She grew up and attended high school in San Jose and married Stephen Cavigliano in 1979. She worked as the senior buyer for the Santa Clara County Office of Education for over 20 years and was passionate about her work and about giving back to the children of the county. Throughout her life, she enjoyed traveling, being active in her children's schools, baking, sewing, the beach, and most of all, spending time with her family, especially her two young granddaughters. Nada was predeceased by her loving parents, Grace and Leonard Clover, and is survived by her husband, Steve; her three children, Cara Borromei (AJ), Nicolas Cavigliano (Sarah), and Danica Cavigliano; her two granddaughters, Kessa Cavigliano and Arinelle Borromei; and her brother, Dana Clover. A memorial mass will be celebrated by Fr. Francisco Rios on Monday, October 21 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Church, 88 Race Street, San Jose. Until the very end, Nada had hope that a cure would be found, so in lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in her name to (lls.org).


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 18, 2019
