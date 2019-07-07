Home

Nadine J. Morgan


1931 - 2019
Nadine J. Morgan Obituary
Nadine J. Morgan
March 4, 1931 - June 28, 2019
Santa Clara, California
Nadine passed away due to complications resulting from a fall at the age of 88. She was a lifetime resident of Santa Clara, graduating from Santa Clara High School in 1949.
Nadine was devoted to her family and friends and was proceeded in death by her youngest son, Westley, as well as her sister, Maxine, and brother, Stanley.
She is survived by her son, Dale, and her brother, Daniel. Nadine was loved by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 7:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 875 Quince Ave. in Santa Clara, California.


