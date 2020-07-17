Nan Rook
Mar 2, 1929 - July 9, 2020
Los Gatos
Nan Millen Bennett Rook, age 91, died July 9, 2020, in Los Gatos, CA of kidney failure. Her long and interesting life began just prior to the Wall Street Crash of 1929 and ended in the midst of the 2020 Pandemic.
Born in Monterey Park, CA, she grew up in SoCal, graduated from Anokia HS (1945), attended Pasadena City College (art) and Columbia U, where she met and married her first husband, Donald G Gordon in 1947. As the wife of a Naval aviator they lived in multiple East Coast states prior to divorce. Her second marriage to Edgar J Rook, LCMR USN (d 1989) took the family to VA, TN, HI, before settling in Saratoga, CA in 1958, where they raised their boisterous and creative family. Ed retired to West Valley College where he taught Physical Science and Nan pursued a degree in Social Sciences at SJSU, graduating cum laude.
Her many community passions included St Andrew's Church (Echo Shop), SJ Art Museum, Eastfield Ming Quong, Montalvo, Foothill Club, PEO, DAR and the much loved "No-So Sewing Group." Always up for a party, her unique gift on the piano filled the room with joy, and she could whip out a costume armed only with a stapler and some paper sacks. Nan read voraciously, had a stunning vocabulary, and challenged everyone around her to think deeply.
She is survived by her children Jenan Rook Brandt (Gary), Trace Rook Feliss (d. 1985), Christopher Rook (Diane), and Kimberley Rook; Eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren brightened her life. She will be greatly missed by everyone who shared her enthusiasm, sly wit, and deeply insightful wisdom. The family would like to thank the many aides, especially Roanne, who have taken wonderful care of Nan over the last several years.
Due to circumstances of the times, no service is planned and her ashes will be buried in Madronia Cemetery, Saratoga, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Labre Indian School (www.stlabre.org
) or the National Kidney Foundation
(www.kidney.org
). View the online memorial for Nan Rook