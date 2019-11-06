Home

Nancy A. Wilson


1932 - 2019
Nancy A. Wilson Obituary
Nancy A. Wilson
March 30, 1932 - October 26, 2019
Santa Clara
Nancy A. Wilson, aged 87, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 26, 2019 with loved ones by her side. Nancy "aka Nana" was born on March 30, 1932 in Santa Cruz, California. She met her loving husband, LeRoy E. Wilson (deceased) while working at Sears and settled in Santa Clara.
Nancy had four children Kathryn (deceased), Maureen, Colleen and Larry plus a foster son Donald. A grandmother to Doug, Amanda, Brittany, Brandon, Kyle, Kelly and Drake. A great grandmother to Michael, Jacob, Brianna, Kaileen, Dakota, Grayson and Harrison. A great, great grandmother to Bentley. Nancy had 8 siblings: Tom, Alfred Jr., Pamela, Vivian, Mary Lou, Grant, Melody and Joy.
She loved selling Sarah Coventry Jewelry and her gift stores: The Bowtiquery (Los Gatos) and The Gift Niche / Party Niche (Santa Clara). She made friends wherever she went and she loved to laugh. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Private services will be held at Golden Gate National Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Nancy A. Wilson
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 6, 2019
