Nancy Campbell Schell
October 19, 1924 - February 16, 2020
San Jose, California
Rev. Nancy Campbell Schell died peacefully at home on Sunday, February 16. Nancy was born in San Jose to George B. Campbell and Annie E. Campbell. The family lived on the Alameda in a home designed by renowned California architect, Julia Morgan. Nancy met her future husband, Harold Schell, when his family joined Westminster Presbyterian Church in 1932; she was eight years old and Harold eleven. Nancy attended San Jose High School and began college at Mills College in Oakland. In 1944 Nancy and Harold married before his Army Air Corps posting to England. After the war, Nancy and Harold completed their degrees at Stanford where Nancy majored in economics, graduating Phi Beta Kappa. After Harold joined his father's medical practice in San Jose, Nancy managed the business finances.
Nancy and Harold continued as active members of Westminster Church. After completing her MDiv degree in 1987, she was ordained and served 10 years at Los Altos Union Presbyterian Church until being Honorably Retired in 1998. She served as Interim Co-Pastor (with Rev. Judy Joy) at Westminster during a pastoral transition then resumed serving as Parish Associate there. She resigned from active ministry in September 2019 at the age of 94. During her many years of ordained ministry, she participated in community organizations as well as serving in the Presbytery where she was recognized as a wise and thoughtful guide who thoroughly understood the point of view of both laypeople and clergy and skillfully negotiated conflict.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is warmly remembered for her theological acumen, her faithful love of God, her sharp wit, the courage and honesty with which she faced and helped others face life's most difficult challenges, her passion for social justice, her unconditional love of her family and her exceptional apple pies. She is survived by her four children, Donald Schell (San Francisco), Nannette Notor (San Jose), Peter Schell (Occidental), and Melinda Schell (San Jose), 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Her Memorial Service will be at Westminster on Sunday, March 1st at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes gifts in her honor to Westminster Church Memorial Garden.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 21, 2020