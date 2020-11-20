1/1
Nancy Carlson
1937 - 2020
Nancy Carlson
Feb. 9, 1937 - Nov. 9, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Born in Albert Lea, MN Nancy died peacefully in her home in San Jose, CA at the age of 83. Nancy was very active in the Almaden Valley community for many years, having been a member of the Almaden Valley Women's Club and serving as their president. She was also on the Good Samaritan Hospital Auxillary and worked at the Village House and Garden in Los Gatos benefitting Ming Quong Children's Center before starting her own business, Lifelink, as a CPR instructor. She certified roughly 2,000 people per year for over 30 years until the age of 80 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award for over 32 years of teaching from Heartshares, ( CPR training services). She is survived by her 3 children, Deborah Rivas, Lori Carlson, and Jeff Carlson, and 5 grandchildren, Jason Rivas, Nathan Rivas, Lauren Carlson, Julia Carlson, and Alexander Carlson.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
November 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
