Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lucy Parish Church
2350 Winchester Blvd
Campbell, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Gadbois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Chivers Gadbois


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Chivers Gadbois Obituary
Nancy Chivers Gadbois
July 9, 1955 - April 8, 2019
Resident of Red Bluff
Nancy passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8 at the family home in Campbell. She is survived by her loving husband, Dave; mother, Rosemary Chivers; daughters, Julie and Katy McKay, and Lea Gadbois; sons, Daniel Tating, Paul and Scott Gadbois; grandchildren, Phoenix, Kenya, Haven, Dominic, Brevin, Brody, Kiera, Lydia, and Haylee; brothers, Dennis Chivers (Lynda), Tom Chivers (Susie), and Larry Chivers (Anna). Nancy worked for over 30 years as an Ophthalmic Assistant. She loved sewing, going to classic car shows with her beloved husband, and attending country music concerts. She also enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren and her yellow lab Molly. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11AM on Friday, May 3 at St. Lucy Parish Church, 2350 Winchester Blvd., Campbell.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the San Diego Women's Foundation https://sdwomensfoundation.org or One Light Global https://www.onelightglobal.org.


View the online memorial for Nancy Chivers Gadbois
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beddingfield Funeral Service
Download Now