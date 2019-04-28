|
Nancy Chivers Gadbois
July 9, 1955 - April 8, 2019
Resident of Red Bluff
Nancy passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8 at the family home in Campbell. She is survived by her loving husband, Dave; mother, Rosemary Chivers; daughters, Julie and Katy McKay, and Lea Gadbois; sons, Daniel Tating, Paul and Scott Gadbois; grandchildren, Phoenix, Kenya, Haven, Dominic, Brevin, Brody, Kiera, Lydia, and Haylee; brothers, Dennis Chivers (Lynda), Tom Chivers (Susie), and Larry Chivers (Anna). Nancy worked for over 30 years as an Ophthalmic Assistant. She loved sewing, going to classic car shows with her beloved husband, and attending country music concerts. She also enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren and her yellow lab Molly. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11AM on Friday, May 3 at St. Lucy Parish Church, 2350 Winchester Blvd., Campbell.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the San Diego Women's Foundation https://sdwomensfoundation.org or One Light Global https://www.onelightglobal.org.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 28, 2019