Nancy Clark (Dawson) Christensen
Los Gatos
Nancy Christensen died peacefully at home on December 3, 2019, in Los Gatos, where she'd lived for 60 years. She was 92.
She was born on August 1, 1927, in San Francisco and grew up in Napa. She graduated from Napa High School and UC Berkeley. Later, she earned a master's degree in dietetics from Queen Elizabeth College in London, where she also watched Queen Elizabeth II's coronation procession.
Nancy married Deal "Bud" Christensen in 1955 and raised their two daughters. She also helped run Chrislow's Department Store, the family business. As a volunteer, she taught English as a second language to people from all over the world and worked with the local AAUW homeless committee. She loved learning, traveling, jitterbug, Andrea Bocelli, playing bridge, and spending time with family and friends. She was an ace at ping-pong and Chinese checkers.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Christensen and Leslie Dill, and her grandchildren, Dawson "Danny" Dill, Lucy Dill, and Rose Lavino.
A celebration of Nancy's life will take place on Saturday, December 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Terraces of Los Gatos. Planned remarks will take place at 11 a.m., followed by mingling and refreshments.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LifeMoves, 181 Constitution Dr., Menlo Park, CA 94025; (650) 685-5880 ext. 115; or lifemoves.org.
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on Dec. 13, 2019