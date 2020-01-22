|
Nancy Ferguson
Nov. 26, 1936 - Jan. 18, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
Nancy Ferguson, age 83, passed away on January 18, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara. She was born on November 26, 1936 in Santa Clara to Joseph and Elizabeth Vierra and was the second youngest of seven children.
Nancy lived life through simple pleasures; chatting and spending time with family, watching her favorite sports teams and spending time with her granddaughters and great-grandsons who always made her smile.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bud" Ferguson; sisters, Emily, Carol, Clara; and brother, Raymond.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Lorraine; brother Leonard; sons, Robert, David, Donald, William; Granddaughters; Nicole and Tiffany; and her great-grandsons, Devon, Isaiah, and Anthony.
Services will be held on Friday, January 24 at St. Clare Catholic Church, 941 Lexington St, Santa Clara with a visitation starting at 10:30 AM and a Funeral Mass at 12:30 PM.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 22, 2020