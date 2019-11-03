Home

Foothill Presbyterian Church
5301 McKee Rd
San Jose, CA 95127
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Foothill Presbyterian Church
5301 McKee Rd.
San Jose, CA
Nancy J. Azzarello


1930 - 2019
Nancy J. Azzarello Obituary
Nancy J. Azzarello
Nov. 21, 1930 - Oct. 25, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Nancy is survived by her children Michael (JoAnn), Alan (Judi), Dennis (Mickie), David (Terrie), Julie (Samuel) 18 grandchildren and 49 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 yrs., Anthony Azzarello. Celebration of Life will be held at Foothill Presbyterian Church, 5301 McKee Rd., San Jose, CA 95127 on Saturday Nov. 9th at 11:00 a.m.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2019
