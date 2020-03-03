|
Nancy Jane Roberts Bowen
June 7, 1941 - February 26, 2020
Resident of Monte Sereno
Surrounded by love, Nancy Bowen passed away peacefully at home in Monte Sereno on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Edward Joseph Bowen III for 54 years.
Nancy was born in San Jose to Clara Weeks Roberts and Jack Seymour Roberts. Roberts Road in Los Gatos is named after the family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jacklyn (Jacky) Roberts Bowden.
Nancy attended Mariposa Private School, M. R. Trace Elementary, Herbert Hoover Junior High School, Abraham Lincoln High School, and the University of California at Berkeley where she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. After graduating from Cal in three and 1/2 years, Nancy went to the Sorbonne in Paris, France where she studied art history. Upon returning home, she was employed at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Later, she and Edward were married and soon thereafter were needed to run her father's business, Pacific Hardware and Steel.
Nancy was a dear and loyal friend to many, and a valuable member of numerous organizations in our community: Junior League of San Jose, the San Jose Auxiliary to Lucille Packard Children's Hospital, P.E.O., and San Jose Town Club.
Nancy had many interests. She was an avid bridge player and for years hosted a weekly bridge game at her home. She was an enthusiastic football fan often listening to two games at the same time. She, Ed and friends had many fun times tailgating. After their around-the-world honeymoon, Nancy's interest in far-away places never waned, and she and Ed continued to explore many countries. Nancy also enjoyed a good book during quieter times on fishing trips.
After enduring a prolonged illness, Nancy will live on in the hearts of those for whom she set an incredible example of resilience and kindness.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at the San Jose Country Club on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at eleven o'clock.
Should you wish to make a donation in Nancy's name, please consider the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital, 400 Hamilton Ave. #340, Palo Alto, CA 94301.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 3, 2020