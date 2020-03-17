|
|
Nancy Jane Roberts Bowen
June 7, 1941 - February 26, 2020
Resident of Monte Sereno
Surrounded by love, Nancy Bowen passed away peacefully at home in Monte Sereno on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
A celebration of Nancy's life has been postponed from Thursday, March 19, 2020 to Saturday, May 23, 2020, 11:00 AM at the San Jose Country Club.
Should you wish to make a donation in Nancy's name, please consider the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital, 400 Hamilton Ave. #340, Palo Alto, CA 94301.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 17, 2020