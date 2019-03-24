Nancy Kenney Wright

December 1, 1930 - March 11, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Nancy Kenney Wright passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 88 after receiving hospice care since January. She was a native San Franciscan who graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy and San Francisco College for Women (Lone Mountain) before becoming a teacher.

Nancy traveled (1956-57) to West Germany to teach students on an American military base. While there, she met Victor Wright, a former U.S. Marine and fellow teacher. Nancy was bright, beautiful and a woman of faith. Victor, a Washingtonian, followed Nancy back to California. Once there, he converted to Catholicism and the two were married and raised five boys together.

Nancy went back to school and obtained a Master's Degree in Instructional Technology from SJSU. She worked at Mission College as their Educational Transition Coordinator. She very much enjoyed the companionship of her friends who were members of "The Steel Magnolias" and "The Turtles." Nancy and Victor found time to travel the world together, visiting 6 of the 7 continents. They both enjoyed their time in the St. Basil's Couples Club at St Lucy's parish. They were also part-time "snowbirds" in Arizona during their retirement years before Victor's passing in 2015.

Nancy leaves behind 5 beloved sons: Kenney (Terri), O'Neil (Theresa and twin daughters, Abigail and Annie), Coleman (Kelly and daughter, Kasey Marie), Karl and Shelby. She also leaves behind nieces, Siobhan Kenney and Erin Kenney; nephew, Jim Kenney and their families.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a Memorial Mass for Nancy at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Church, 1522 McCoy Ave., San Jose, CA. The family invites donations in Nancy's name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Action Network: www.pancan.org.





