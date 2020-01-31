|
Nancy Lea Kalkbrenner
September 15, 1943 - January 18, 2020
Resident of Palo Alto
Nancy Kalkbrenner died unexpectedly the afternoon of January 18th, 2020 at Stanford Hospital, after a brief fight with cancer, with her husband and children by her side. Nancy was 77 years old.
She was born September 15, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas at Fort Sam Houston Army Base where her father was stationed. She was the daughter of Hugh Edward Boyer and Mary Louise (Brill) Boyer. Nancy graduated from Liberty High School in Brentwood, CA, Class of 1961. Following graduation, she attended Diablo Valley College, then moved to San Francisco in 1964 where she worked for Crocker Bank. Soon after she met her husband David L. Kalkbrenner, and they lived in San Francisco for 12 years before moving to Palo Alto in 1979. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2017.
Nancy was a well known community leader and volunteer. She served as a volunteer in many areas for the Association of Senior Day Health, Peninsula Children's Auxiliary, Palo Alto Unified School District in her children's schools and most recently served on the Board of Directors of Achieve Kids. She was known as a reliable and hard working volunteer. Nancy was described by everyone who knew her as a sweet, kind and generous person with an infectious smile and fun personality. Nancy was an amazing gourmet cook and had a green thumb. She loved to cook for her family, entertain guests and work in her garden.
Surviving in addition to her husband, David L. Kalkbrenner, are her daughter Jennifer Kalkbrenner-Eslick of Los Gatos, CA.; son Eric D. Kalkbrenner of Mountain View, CA; two grandchildren, Connor Eslick and Emily Eslick; one sister, Carole Celoni (Albert) Discovery Bay, CA; one brother James Boyer (Brooke) of Napa, CA. and many nieces and nephews.
A private, family memorial will be held next week at Alta Vista Memorial Park Chapel in Palo Alto. A community Celebration of Life will be held February 6th at the University Club Palo Alto from 3-5pm, 3277 Miranda Avenue Palo Alto. Those who wish to remember Nancy in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Achieve Kids, 3860 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303, Attn: Karin Klarreich.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 31, 2020