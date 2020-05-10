Nancy Lee Wayne
Resident of Grover Beach, CA
Nancy Lee Wayne passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord, surrounded by loved ones, April 30, 2020. Born in 1932 in Salinas, California and grew up in Lodi, California. She married in 1952 and raised a family with husband "Wayne" in Tulare, California. After her children had grown up she moved to Campbell, California and later to Grover Beach, California.
She had a natural ability to understand children and to mentor young parents, and was a lifelong gardener who brought joy to people and animals alike. She is survived by her daughters Kathi (Tim) Edwards of Ventura, California; Julie Schmidt (John) of Grover Beach, California; and Laurie Wayne of Fort Bidwell, California; and beloved grandson Paul A. (Juli) Williams of Santa Cruz, California.
More on Legacy.com. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Nancy's honor to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org/donate.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 10, 2020.