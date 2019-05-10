Nancy M. Causi

May 3, 1929 - May 4, 2019

Past Resident of Willow Glen

Nancy Causi passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 in Grass Valley CA, one day after reaching her 90th birthday. She was born on May 3, 1929 in Boston MA.

She is survived by son Michael Causi (Kelly), grandchildren Michelle (Michael) Blake and Larissa (RJ) Milano and great-grandchildren Jackson Blake and Gavin Milano. Loved by many, she was also honorary mother to Martin Terry, and grandmother to Justin Overstreet, Kristie Koehn and Jessica Erwin. Nancy was preceded in death by husband Joseph, and daughter Paula.

Nancy enjoyed working for a CPA firm for many years. But she was most happy when surrounded by family and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11am at Lima Family Erickson Mortuary, 710 Willow St., San Jose. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to City of Hope in her name.





