Nancy Magee Elkins
Nov. 11, 1965 - Oct. 11, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Nancy Magee Elkins passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 11, 2019. Born on November 11, 1965 and resided in San Jose.
Nancy was a dedicated employee of 30 years at Stanford University. She will always be remembered for her indomitable spirit and courage. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.
Beloved wife of David Elkins, formally of Sanford, NC. The journeys their marriage took were full of adventure, love and amazing memories.
Loving and cherished daughter of Carole and the late Chester Magee, beloved sister of Tom Magee all of San Jose, Ca.
A Wonder Woman of a mother to her forever loving son Tyler Fetterman. The bond of these two was undeniable. Step-Mother & Friend of Brandi Elkins Wicker (husband Jeremy), Sanford, NC.
Nancy was a devoted Aunt to John, Miranda and Alex Magee. Loving "Nonnie Nancy" to Ethan, Hayden and Lawson Wicker. A wonderful cousin and best friend to so many.
A Viewing will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 9 a.m. at Lima Family Erickson, 710 Willow St., San Jose. Funeral to follow at 10 a.m. Interment at 11:15 a.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 17, 2019