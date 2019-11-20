|
Nancy Menefee
March 12, 1925 - November 17, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Nancy Radke Menefee, dear friend to many, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019. Nancy was born in Madison Wisconsin, and grew up in Baraboo, Wisconsin, where she attended public schools. Following 2 years at Lawrence University, Appleton, Wisconsin, she went onto receive her BA Degree at Principia College, Elsah, Illinois. Along the way, Nancy developed a love of music and enjoyed several decades of participation with musical groups, including the Chicago Chorale, San Francisco Bach Choir, and the Santa Clara Chorale. Music enriched her life and brought many long-lasting friendships.
Early in her career, Nancy was employed by The United States Air Force in Berlin, Germany. This provided the opportunity for her to spend free time traveling throughout Europe. Upon returning to The United Sates, Nancy put to use her knowledge and experience with international travel by becoming a travel agent at a Palo Alto agency. That proved to be a life-changing decision: One summer day as Nancy worked with a client, the agency door opened, and in came a handsome and charming gentleman. The next available agent approached him, offering assistance, "I'll just wait for that little blonde," he replied, nodding toward Nancy.
That gentleman was Earl Menefee, who became Nancy's beloved husband. They enjoyed many happy years together, often traveling to destinations throughout North America in their RV, always in the company of 1 or 2 dogs. Earl continued to charm Nancy for the next 40 years, until his death in 2009.
Nancy was known for her devotion to her church, First Church of Christ, Scientist, Los Altos. She was also active in the local chapter of AAUW.
Nancy often said, "I have the world's best friends." She will be missed and lovingly remembered by a wide circle of them, for whose companionship she was always grateful.
Nancy was the eldest child of Helen and Alfred Radke. She was sister to Judith Joy Radke, Thomas Alan Radke and Richard Phillip Radke, all of whom have passed on.
Those wishing to honor Nancy's memory may contribute to First Church of Christ, Scientist, Los Altos; Principia College, Elsah Illinois; or any .
In keeping with Nancy's request, there will will be no public memorial service.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 20, 2019