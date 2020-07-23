Nancy PartonJanuary 14, 1931 - July 18, 2020Resident of CampbellOur beloved Mother, Nancy Parton passed on to Heaven on July 18, 2020. Nancy Ladene Mason was born on January 14, 1931 in Ogden, Utah. She moved to San Jose as a young teenager and went to San Jose High School and then attended San Jose State. Nancy married William Andrews Parton on June 21, 1953 and they were married and devoted to each other until his passing in 1999.Nancy is survived by her 4 children, Vicki Bumgardner (Mike), Pam Flournoy (David Proulx), Brad Parton (Janetta) and Brian Parton (Angela). Mom has lived in Campbell for the last 60 years. She has 7 grandchildren, Matthew Bumgardner (Tracy), Jason Bumgardner (Deila), Ryan Flournoy (Lacey) Allyson Flournoy, Drew Parton, Graham Parton and Bella Parton. She was the proud great-grandmother to Kylie, Cameron, Colby, Holly and Henry Bumgardner.Other than her family, her Faith was very important to her. She was a founding and active member of Second Church of Christ Scientist, San Jose, CA. Ever active in her children's and grandchildren's activities from PTA for Dover School and Del Mar High School, to ever-present cheerleader at soccer and volleyball games. An avid golfer, Nancy played in and enjoyed the friendships of the Ladies 9 Hole Club for over 50 years at the San Jose Country Club. Nancy participated in many philanthropic organizations, 12 Acres, Tokalon, Christian Science Reading Room.Mom and Grandma to many, she taught us all how to share, be kind, think of others. She hosted all the major holidays at her home, and they are memories we will never forget. Great family traditions on all the holidays, from Christmas to Swim Parties in July. Grandma's house was the place to be. Always showing poise, beauty and class. We love you Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma.