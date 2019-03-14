Nancy Rae Teater (NRT)

Resident of Palo Alto

It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Nancy Rae Teater, 73, a 42 year resident of Palo Alto, who died at home on Thursday, March 7.

Nancy was born in Madison, Wisconsin to Ray and Mabel Teater and spent her early years in Wheeling, West Virginia. She moved with her family to Salt Lake City in elementary school. She received a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Utah, a master's in Library Science from the University of Pittsburgh, and an MBA from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. She worked at a number of bay area companies including SRI International, Stanford University, Hewlett Packard, and Edelman Public Relations. Before her retirement in 2008, she ran her own public relations company, Hamilton Communications, which catered to Silicon Valley startups.

Nancy's mother gave her the nickname "NRT" (pronounced nert), a moniker that she would enjoy her entire life, and the name by which her close friends knew her.

Always interested in nature and animals, Nancy studied wild flowers in the field and gardening at home. Later in life, she found her passion in birding and, by traveling to rather exotic and remote locations, compiled a life list of over 1700 species. She volunteered for International Bird Rescue and San Francisco Bay Bird Observatory and was a group leader in the annual Christmas Bird Count as well as the Santa Clara Audubon summer bird count.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Richard Johnsson, and Charlie, her cat of 7 years. NRT will be profoundly missed by a great number of friends and many domestic and wild animals.

There will be a private memorial at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to International Bird Rescue (www.bird-rescue.org) or the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (www.birds.cornell.edu).





