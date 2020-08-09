Nancy Rae Yeffa
Feb. 22, 1935 - Aug. 6, 2020
56 Year Resident of
Santa Cruz
A private ceremony will be held in Santa Cruz for Nancy Yeffa who passed away at Dominican Hospital this past Thursday at the age of 85. Born in Modesto, California to Raymond and Dorothy Massingill, Nancy was raised in Alameda, and earned her Associates Degree from Armstrong College in Berkeley.
For more than 33 years, she was employed with Santa Cruz City Schools as a librarian, and during her tenure, worked at all three high schools.
Nancy was an internationally recognized quilt designer and was a Past President of the Pajaro Valley Quilt Association. Her family will forever cherish the beautiful creations that were truly works of art. Often referring to herself as a "frustrated artist", she was an expert with many mediums including ceramics, cake decorating and painting. She donated countless quilts to veterans organizations and to both regional and state philanthropies.
Her dedication to both she and her husband's work in numerous charitable and fraternal organizations was a loving example of her belief in caring for others. In addition to her unconditional support of her children's activities, Nancy was a Majority Member of Job's Daughters, two term Past President of The Emblem Club, Life Member of Wild Lily Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, and a familiar face at the Santa Cruz Elks Lodge where her husband, Les, devotes countless hours of his time for youth benefits, and nationally recognized fund raisers.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Les Yeffa, her son and daughter-in-law, Steven Yeffa and Stacy Eriksson, her daughter, Melinda Woods, and her grandchildren; Jennifer Woods, Elizabeth (Anthony) Marquez, Katherine (Johnny) Orenberg, and Daniel (Sara) Yeffa. Nancy is also lovingly remembered by her Serbian "daughter", Radmila Dragicevic-Dicic, and Rada's family.
Her services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Any kind acts of charity can be made in her memory to the California–Hawaii Elks Major Project. https://chea-elks.org/major-project/donations/ View the online memorial for Nancy Rae Yeffa