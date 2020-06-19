Nancy Sue WallerJuly 9, 1959 - June 12, 2020Nancy Sue Waller, eternally at rest in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. Our beloved daughter has passed away from a courageous battle with COPD. She leaves behind her father Gerald, stepmother Helen, twin sister Michelle and younger brother Michael. (Other Sibilings) sister Debbie (Chief) New York, sister Denise & brother Charles, California. Lastly, she was preceded in death by her brother Dale, California. Several nieces and nephews.She was a daddy's girl, had a special bond with her stepmother to whom she called Mom. She was married and divorced from Mike Atkins, sadly never had any children. She enjoyed family gatherings, cooking, (adored Bobby Flay), lover of cats & dogs, Irish Celtic music and beaches on the West Coast. She walked this earth gently, a kind soul to all ages.She loved and missed her whole family tremendously. Whether near or afar, she was a California girl all the way. She looked forward to moving back home to be with or near her parents. Her last hope was to leave the State of Oregon, where she resided, "far too long" and "put this past behind me" As, she would always convey. Sadly, this would not come.During her illness she became a devoted student to the Lord Jesus Christ. Now, free of bondage and torture, she earned her wings here on earth. Good night sweet angel. Your family will forever miss and always love you. Dad, Mom and Family.