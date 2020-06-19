Nancy Sue Waller
July 9, 1959 - June 12, 2020
Nancy Sue Waller, eternally at rest in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. Our beloved daughter has passed away from a courageous battle with COPD. She leaves behind her father Gerald, stepmother Helen, twin sister Michelle and younger brother Michael. (Other Sibilings) sister Debbie (Chief) New York, sister Denise & brother Charles, California. Lastly, she was preceded in death by her brother Dale, California. Several nieces and nephews.
She was a daddy's girl, had a special bond with her stepmother to whom she called Mom. She was married and divorced from Mike Atkins, sadly never had any children. She enjoyed family gatherings, cooking, (adored Bobby Flay), lover of cats & dogs, Irish Celtic music and beaches on the West Coast. She walked this earth gently, a kind soul to all ages.
She loved and missed her whole family tremendously. Whether near or afar, she was a California girl all the way. She looked forward to moving back home to be with or near her parents. Her last hope was to leave the State of Oregon, where she resided, "far too long" and "put this past behind me" As, she would always convey. Sadly, this would not come.
During her illness she became a devoted student to the Lord Jesus Christ. Now, free of bondage and torture, she earned her wings here on earth. Good night sweet angel. Your family will forever miss and always love you. Dad, Mom and Family.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. My most sincere condolences.
Maribel Garavito
Friend
June 18, 2020
Nancy was an Amazing Young Woman, her energy and her personality just would always put a smile on your face and in your heart. It was easy to make a friend with her do to she loved everyone and would be there if you need someone to talk to she would be there anytime for you. Nancy you'll be truly missed May You Rest in Paradise Our Beautiful Angel.
Tammy Davis
Friend
June 18, 2020
She will always be remembered as "Big Nancy" because she was older than her stepsister "Little Nancy"). We grew up as neighbors and her family became part of my family. I can still picture her as a beautiful teenager. My heart goes out to the whole family during this sad time. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.

With much love,
Ramona Baker
Ramona Baker
