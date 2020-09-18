Nancy SyvertsenApril 22, 1931 - August 12, 2019Resident of SaratogaNancy May Douglas Syvertsen was born in San Francisco, California, on April 22, 1931, to Ruth Ellen Jones and Sydney Weston Douglas.Raised in San Francisco, she graduated from George Washington High School and started her education at City College of San Francisco.She met Alfred (Al) Syvertsen in 1953 and the pair married in 1955, moving to their first home in Santa Clara. They lived there for the next twelve years and then moved into their home in Saratoga in 1967.After Al completed his education, Nancy continued hers at San Jose State University graduating with a degree in Education. Nancy later completed her Master's in Education at the University of San Francisco.Nancy taught first and second grade at Trace, Booksin, and Kirk Elementary schools, retiring in 1991. During her retirement she volunteered at the Nearly New Shop in Sunnyvale and the Book-Go-Round in Saratoga.In addition, Nancy was a long-time member of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), whose primary focus is to provide educational opportunities for female students. She was also an avid fan of San Jose State football and the San Francisco Giants.Nancy passed away peacefully August 12, 2019 surrounded by family. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Frances Elaine Combe and Betty Combe Clark, and her husband Al. Immediate family members include her niece, Elizabeth Ann Sethmann of South Lake Tahoe; her nephew, John R. Sethmann and his wife, Lisa, of Friend, Oregon; her great niece, Jonelle Sethmann-Blake of San Jose; her nieces, Betty Jean Vaughn of Keno, Oregon and Phyllis Kirkman and her husband David of Redding, California; and several cousins and their children.In lieu of flowers or cards, please share your gifts with charities of your choice. Following Nancy's wishes, her ashes were laid to rest with her husband Al's in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Thursday September 10, 2020. She will be remembered as a beloved Wife, Aunt and Teacher.