Nancy Webster

June 9, 1945 - May 5, 2019

San Jose, CA

Nancy Jean Webster, age 73, after a sudden medical discovery, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on May 5, 2019 at her home in San Jose, CA.

She was born to Walter and Barbara (Van Norman) Lillagore on June 9, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA.. She enjoyed cheerleading while attending Haddonfield Memorial High School, graduating in 1963. Nancy will be joining her parents and older sister and brother, Betty Wood and Jim Lillagore, at the Haddonfield Baptist Cemetery in Haddonfield, NJ.

Nancy married Don Webster in Haddonfield, on Sept 25, 1982, and moved the family to Palo Alto, CA. During their wonderful and fortunate life together they loved to entertain family and friends, go out dancing, and travel the world by luxury cruises. Trivia and Bingo were two of her favorite on-board activities along with dancing the nights away.

In addition to her great sense of humor, Nancy was a very gifted craftswoman, making hundreds of crocheted snowflakes, handmade Christmas stockings, and many unbelievable Halloween costumes for her grandchildren. She and Don were passionate about always being there and doing what they could for their family.

Nancy is survived by her two daughters Donna Humphries of Scotts Valley, CA and Sandy DeSousa of Santa Cruz, CA; her husband, Don and his three children William Webster of Newport, WA, Todd Webster of Brush Prairie, WA, and Dawn Lowe of Spokane Valley, WA. She loved and could not be prouder of all seventeen of their grandchildren, not to mention two great grandchildren. She will be missed by everyone, but especially by her truly loving and devoted husband.

There will be a small service for family and close friends at the Haddonfield Baptist Cemetery in Haddonfield, NJ, date to be determined. Nancy's favorite charity was St.Jude Children's Hospital should a donation want to be made in lieu of flowers. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.





