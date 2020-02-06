Mercury News Obituaries
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
1982 - 2020
Jul 12, 1982 - Jan 19, 2020
Naomi Julia Correia, 37, of San Jose, CA, passed away on January 19, 2020 unexpectedly at home. Daughter of Morey Correia and Judy Esther (Carlsen) Correia. Preceded in death by her mother Judy Carlsen. Naomi is survived by her two sons Julian and James Delagnes, father Morey Correia, step-mother Kathy Correia, sister Leah Correia, half-sisters, step-brother, step-sister, Grandparents Julian & Guilda (Romero) Carlsen, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral Services: Sunday, Feb 9th 2020 2-3pm Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park Chapel of the Oaks 300 Curtner Ave San Jose, CA 95125 Reception to follow Immediately: 3:30-6pm rooms 1-3.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 6, 2020
