Naomi Garcia
May 22, 1944 - Oct 25, 2019
San Jose, CA
Born in San Angelo, Texas to her father, Ramon Rodriguez and mother, Theodora Zapata, Naomi grew to be a faithful child of God. She married her husband of 60 years, Andres Garcia, in 1959. She demonstrated her love for God as an active member of the church. She loved to read her bible and maintained a continuous desire to learn more and more about Jesus.
Naomi is survived by her husband Andres Garcia, her siblings: Raymond Rodriguez, Danny Rodriguez, Ruth Rodriguez, Hope Rodriguez, and Ernest Rodriguez; her children: Sandra Baizas, Andres Jr. Garcia, Sylvia Baizas, and Gary Garcia; thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Naomi's legacy of faith and love towards God has made her a pillar of God and a beacon of light for our family. Because of her, we have been able to receive the precious gift of faith that she continuously shared with us.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 1, 2019