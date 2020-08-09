Naomi Grimaldo AndersenJune 26, 1932 - March 30, 2020Former Resident of CupertinoOn March 30, 2020 in Santa Barbara, CA, Naomi Grimaldo Andersen departed this earth after a brief illness. With her passing, Naomi's family and friends lost a strong and caring supporter, a champion of the less fortunate, and a woman who held strong to her principles and ideals of fairness and reliability. Naomi was born on June 26, 1932 to Thomas and Lupe Grimaldo in San Jose, CA. Growing up, she helped her family work in the farms, was a tomboy and athlete who insisted on joining her brothers' escapades, and excelled academically at San Jose High. Although she enrolled in San Jose State University, she left school early to join the workforce. She moved up through the ranks quickly as an Executive Assistant at companies such as Westinghouse and General Electric. It was during her support for a team developing nuclear energy for the Japanese marketplace that she met her future husband, Richard Andersen. Richard and Naomi had one daughter, Celeste, and settled in Cupertino, CA. Naomi was very dedicated to Celeste and stayed home to participate in her school and extra-curricular activities; but by the time Celeste was in Middle School, Naomi was ready to apply herself to a full-time endeavor and returned to work. She pursued a career as an accountant, working for Silicon Valley companies such as Zilog and Chang Labs, and ultimately worked for Western Investment Management Company in shopping center management. Upon her retirement, Naomi moved to her favorite adopted State of Utah. There she volunteered at an elementary school helping children improve their reading skills, and spent time visiting with elders at nearby retirement homes, an activity she enjoyed well into her mid-80's. Throughout her life, Naomi upheld her religious principles and generously gave to those in need. She was an excellent dancer, an avid reader, enjoyed good food and wine, and could name most songs from the 1930's-1980's after hearing just a few notes. She was an adventurer who travelled throughout the United States, as well as to Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, South America and Central America. Into her 70's and 80's, Naomi could be found dog-sledding in Alaska, hiking in the jungle of Belize, or walking the loop at Mount Rushmore. Naomi loved her family very much and was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Celeste Andersen, son-in-law Charles Rotbart, grand-daughters Aria and Brynn Rotbart, brothers Art, David (Carmen), and Sam (Sylvie) Grimaldo, sister-in-law Concha Grimaldo, and many nieces and nephews. Naomi is predeceased by her sister Marina Eaves and brother Albert "Daniel" Grimaldo. A celebration of life will be held when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.