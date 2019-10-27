|
Naomi Sifuentes
Jan. 7, 1935 - Oct. 19, 2019
Resident of San Jose
With great sadness and loss, we announce the passing of our precious mother who passed away on Saturday, October 19th, 2019. Naomi will be remembered for her faith in Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior and the love she poured into her family and friends.
Naomi is preceded in death by her husband, Gil G. Sifuentes and sons Richard S. Sifuentes and Robert F. Sifuentes.
She is survived by her sons and their wives, Carlos "Gil" and Lisa Sifuentes, Herman and Jane Sifuentes; daughters Marcella and husband Anthony Lombardi and Melissa and husband Michael Ornelas. Grandchildren Robert Jr., Jason, Mark, Jackie, Nannette, Jessica, Herman Michael Jr., Ricky, Ruben, Valerie, Yvonne and 26 great - grandchildren and 7 great - great grandchildren.
Family and Friends may visit Oak Hill Funeral Home at 300 Curtner Avenue., San Jose on Monday, November 4th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM for viewing. The memorial service will begin at 7:30 P.M. in the Oaks room. Funeral services will be on the following day, Tuesday, November 5th at 10:00 AM.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 27, 2019