Natale Joseph Biglieri
Nov. 23,1929 - Mar. 24, 2020
San Jose, CA
Ned Biglieri, a long-time resident of San Jose, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020. Born in San Francisco on November 23, 1929, Ned graduated from St. Ignatius High School. He attended Santa Clara University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Ned spent 43 years as an engineer at General Electric, starting in Schenectady, New York, and later transferring to the Nuclear Energy division in San Jose.
After retirement, Ned volunteered at Martha's Kitchen and was active at St. Christopher Catholic Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound. He also mentored students in the School of Engineering at Santa Clara University, for which he earned an Outstanding Service Award.
Ned's greatest love was his family: his devoted wife of 65 years, June, and his five daughters Ann Nordheim (Steve), Lynn Hammon, Gail Chappell (Robert), Susan Biglieri (Kevin McCabe), and Carol Hale (Mark). He was a devoted "Papa" to his nine grandchildren: Ryan, Lisa, Jennie, Katie, Haley, Kevin, Nathan, Tyler, and Hannah.
Ned was a devoted San Francisco Giants fan. He was also proud of his Italian heritage and loved playing Pedro.
Ned's family wishes to thank their extended family, friends, and caregivers for their love and support.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Contributions in Ned's name can be made to Martha's Kitchen or a local charity of your choice
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 29, 2020