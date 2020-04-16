|
|
Nathalie (Nan) Feifarek
Oct. 30, 1930 - Mar. 27, 2020
San Jose
Feifarek, Nathalie J.
Nathalie (Nan) Joyce (Witeck) Feifarek entered life eternal at age 89, on March 27, 2020. Nan passed away while in hospice care at Somerset Care facility in San Jose. She was born on October 30, 1930 in Oconto, Wisconsin and spent her childhood in that area; the 4th child of Joseph Witeck and Leslie (Juneau) Witeck. She is survived by 7 of her children Mark (Linda), Marsha Montgomery (Allan), Keith, Karen, Judy Tipper, Jeannie, Lisa Kondrow (Lenz), along with 13 grandchildren and 5 great grand-children. She joins her husband, Chuck, son Butch (Charles Jr.), and daughter Amy, who proceeded her in passing.
She was an excellent student and attended Teachers College after high school graduation. She became a teacher for students in kindergarten through 8th grade in a one room school house until her marriage to Charles Feifarek. With her family, she moved to San Jose, CA in 1962. Mom was passionate about learning and passing that knowledge on; she also passed on her love for reading and travel to her children. She taught catechism for 51+ years at St. Frances Cabrini and was heavily involved with the Catholic Church, worship and celebration of Jesus Christ throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. No services are scheduled at this time.
View the online memorial for Nathalie (Nan) Feifarek
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 16, 2020