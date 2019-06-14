Nathan (Nate) Wasserman

December 21, 1924 - June 10, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Nate passed away on June 10, 2019. Born in Detroit to Loretta and Joseph Wasserman, he spent his youth in the Motor City. Nate joined the U.S. Army Air Corps at age 18 and flew numerous missions during World War II. With his parents and younger sisters, Annabelle and Lois, he moved to San Jose in the early 1950's. Nate worked at his father's tavern and soon met his future wife and love of his life, Lorraine. His 60-year career as a bartender and bar owner began at Oswalds, continuing to the Skol Room and finally the Branham Lounge. He was well known for his keen wit and ability to get along with everyone he met. His comebacks were legendary.

After raising their three sons, Lorraine and Nate had special times together dining at their favorite restaurants one or more times a week as well as enjoying frequent road trips through the U.S. and Canada. He retired when Lorraine became ill, lovingly assuming his caregiver role as he stayed by her side until her passing. At age 90, Nate moved into independent living at The Avant and later to assisted living at Palo Alto Commons. The family is forever grateful for the loving care he received as a resident there.

Nate will be missed tremendously. He is survived by Allan (Louanne), Sam (Gail), Frank (Harold), four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sister Lois (Kenny), and extended family. A service has been held.

"May the great bar in heaven have a tall scotch waiting for you when you arrive."





