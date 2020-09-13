1/1
Ned Natividad Torrecillas
1937 - 2020
Ned Natividad Torrecillas
July 18, 1937 - August 1, 2020
San Jose
Born in 1937 the same year as Finsler's Comet and passing with Comet Neowise, his tall stature, magnetic personality and beaming smile made him just as impactful. Ned was kind and a gregarious storyteller who always had a great joke to tell. He was eager to share his wisdom and quick to lend an ear. Ned was a man of Faith and a devoted member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in San Jose for over 50 years. He was happiest surrounded by loved ones and often found communing with his neighbors at Hill Top Manor. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife, Helene. He is survived by sons Michael, Hiram, Oscar, Edward, Paul, Samuel and daughter Mary. He was also blessed with his grand children: Charlie, Reyna, Jessica, Hiram, Jennifer, Sophiee, Evanne, Tyler, Jaymee, Joshua, Olivia and great-grandchildren Mia, Anthony, Nova and Ivy.


View the online memorial for Ned Natividad Torrecillas

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

