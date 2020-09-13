Ned Natividad TorrecillasJuly 18, 1937 - August 1, 2020San JoseBorn in 1937 the same year as Finsler's Comet and passing with Comet Neowise, his tall stature, magnetic personality and beaming smile made him just as impactful. Ned was kind and a gregarious storyteller who always had a great joke to tell. He was eager to share his wisdom and quick to lend an ear. Ned was a man of Faith and a devoted member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in San Jose for over 50 years. He was happiest surrounded by loved ones and often found communing with his neighbors at Hill Top Manor. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife, Helene. He is survived by sons Michael, Hiram, Oscar, Edward, Paul, Samuel and daughter Mary. He was also blessed with his grand children: Charlie, Reyna, Jessica, Hiram, Jennifer, Sophiee, Evanne, Tyler, Jaymee, Joshua, Olivia and great-grandchildren Mia, Anthony, Nova and Ivy.