Neils J. Stahr

June 28, 1942 - April 11, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Neils John Stahr died at home in San Jose, Ca on April 11, 2019 at the age of 76 after more than a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born in Los Angeles, but grew up in Modesto, CA. The family moved to Yankton, South Dakota, where Neils graduated from High School in 1960. He joined the Army and served overseas in Vietnam and Thailand as a Chief Aircraft Electrician. After his honorable discharge from the military, he worked at Lockheed Martin, and then began his career at Pacific Bell Telephone. He married Annemarie Cross in 1965. He is survived by his beloved wife and children, Kathleen (and her wife) and Keith, and many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered fondly by his family, friends and neighbors for the pleasure he took in maintaining his home, and walking the dog and the sincere joy he found in the simple things, like mowing the lawn and growing tomatoes. A private celebration of Neils' life will be on June 1.





