Nicholas Angelo
January 10, 1924 - September 18, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Nicholas passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 95. He is survived by his two sons, Jerry Angelo of San Jose, Ca. and Rick Angelo of Colorado Springs, Co. and their wives Isabelle and Kathy. He was a devoted family patriarch spending many wonderful times with his six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
After leaving high school early to join the Navy, Nick fought bravely in World War II, surviving two harrowing experiences stranded in the ocean surrounded by sharks.
He married his wife, Evelyn, after leaving the Navy and settled in San Jose where he raised his family, worked in the trades as an electrician and supported the Giants and 49ers passionately.
After losing his wife in 1988, Nick remained active, working part time, enjoying many evenings on the dance floor showing off his skills as a swing dancer, playing piano and making friends everywhere.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday September 28 at 12:00 noon to be held at Darling-Fischer Chapel, 615 N Santa Cruz Ave. Los Gatos, Ca.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 21, 2019