Nicholas Chiodo
Sept. 15, 1943 - Oct. 8, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Nicholas Anthony Chiodo, 77, of San Jose, CA, passed away on 10/8/20, from complications of Alzheimer's. He passed at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Nick was born in New Haven, CT on 9/15/43. He graduated from Eli Whitney Technical H.S. and moved to California in 1962. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee from 1963 to 1967 with two tours in Vietnam. After his military service, he went on to receive a B.S. from San José State University.
Nick was married to Tresha on 12/19/70; they were married for almost 50 yrs.
Nick worked as a real estate appraiser for over 30 yrs. He enjoyed fishing, a good trip to Reno, and playing poker with the same guys for over 15 yrs.
Nick is survived by his wife Tresha, his daughter Nicole (Danny), his sister Emily, and his brother John (Linda).
Nick is preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Michelina Chiodo, his brother Lou, and his sister Carline.
A graveside service was held at Oak Hill.
Memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
