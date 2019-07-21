Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Transfiguration
4325 Jarvis Avenue
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Scocca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Scocca


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Scocca Obituary
Nicholas Scocca
Jan. 9, 1931 - July 18, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Nick Scocca, 88, passed away peacefully July 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Madelyn, father of 6 children Tom (Cindy), Robert (Deceased), Jim (Cindy), Mary (Brian), Nancy (Roland), David (Shirley), 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Marine Corp Staff Sgt. during the Korean conflict, graduate of the University of San Francisco and MBA from Santa Clara University.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Church of the Transfiguration, 4325 Jarvis Avenue, San Jose. Private family only burial at Golden Gate National Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Nicholas Scocca
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willow Glen Funeral Home
Download Now