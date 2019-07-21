|
Nicholas Scocca
Jan. 9, 1931 - July 18, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Nick Scocca, 88, passed away peacefully July 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Madelyn, father of 6 children Tom (Cindy), Robert (Deceased), Jim (Cindy), Mary (Brian), Nancy (Roland), David (Shirley), 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Marine Corp Staff Sgt. during the Korean conflict, graduate of the University of San Francisco and MBA from Santa Clara University.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Church of the Transfiguration, 4325 Jarvis Avenue, San Jose. Private family only burial at Golden Gate National Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 21, 2019