Nick BacicaJune 5, 1953 - June 30, 2020Flint, TXNicholas Val Bacica has passed on to the peaceful island in the sky with perfect waves to surf on June 30, 2020 in his home in Flint, TX and previously of Santa Cruz, CA. Nick is survived by his loving wife, Terri, beloved daughters Sarah Squires (Carmine) and Kelly Hester (Jacob), adored grandchildren Ava, June and Huckleberry, former wife and mother of his daughters, Karen Bacica, and his brothers Mike (Carla), Steve (Rita) and Stanley (Margo). Please consider a donation in Nick's memory to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation, The Santa Cruz Surfing Club Preservation Society, or Ride A Wave Foundation. Aloha, Nick, until we meet again…