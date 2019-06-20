Nick Komianos

Aug. 15, 1932 - June 17, 2019

Resident of Campbell

Nick Konstadinos Komianos passed away on Monday surrounded by his family. He was born on the beautiful island of Corfu, Greece. After high school he joined the Greek air force followed by service in the Greek Royal Security. His next position was with the Greek Tourist Police which led him to a position in Sparta, Greece where he met his wife Antonia. They moved to California and raised their family. He was a wonderful family man who always had a positive outlook on life and a smile on his face.

Nick is survived by his loving wife, Antonia; devoted children Anna Tsellas (Vangeli) of Campbell; Angela Komianos of Athens, Greece; grandchildren Niko Tsellas, Irini Tsellas, Nikoleta Memou, Antonis Memos; and siblings in Corfu and many nieces and nephews both in Greece and the United States.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Nick. A Trisagion Service will be held Thursday, June 20th at 7:00pm. The funeral will be on Friday, June 21st at 11:00am. All services will be at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 1260 Davis St. San Jose 95126. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that donations be made in Nick's memory to the .





