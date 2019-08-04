|
|
Nick William Crusick
Redwood City
November 18,1957- July 29, 2019
Born on November 18,1957 in Florence, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his father, Nick D and sister Kathryn. Nick is survived by his mother Gretchen, Mary Ngai (Crusick) (sister), Mark Crusick (brother), Mike Crusick (brother). His daughters, Nicole and Emily, and their mother Adrienne.
His family moved to South San Francisco, California in 1958, then to Belmont in 1968. He graduated from Carlmont High School in 1975 and then went to College of San Mateo before transferring to San Diego State University.At 16 years old, he began working for Martin Screen Shop and became co-owner after graduating college. He is a past Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge #1991. He was an active participant in his daughters sports, education, and dreams as well as being involved with the SCYSA through coaching and volunteering.
A celebration of life will be held for Nick on August 10th from 11am-3pm at the Elks Lodge (938 Wilmington Way, Emerald Hills). Lunch will be provided and there will be a dedicated time to share any stories or memories of Nick. If you would like, and in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Pacific Whale Foundation. Sign the guestbook at www.crippenflynn.com
