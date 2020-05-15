My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Nicole Seay Stone
October 23, 1974 - May 3, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
On May 3, 2020, Nicole Seay Stone, loving daughter, sister, friend, wife and mother lost her courageous battle with cancer at age 45. Nicole was born in Los Gatos, CA on October 23,1974 to Frank (deceased) and mother Bonnie Seay and was raised in Los Gatos with her sister Brandi and brother Ryan. She graduated from Los Gatos High School, where she excelled as a four-time state rowing champion. Her love for her hometown of Los Gatos and the Bay Area was never-ending. Naturally, it led her to pursue a degree in Hospitality Management at San Jose State University and form many life-long friends amongst her Delta Gamma sisters. After college, her adventurous spirit brought her to Costa Rica where she immersed herself in the lively culture and language.
Her positive disposition, charm, and unfiltered wit caught the eye of Tim Stone. As husband and wife, they were a dynamic duo for over 20 years. They were blessed with three loving and talented sons; Jaeger (19), Walker (16) and Kayden (13). She was proud of each of them for their drive, hard-work and commitment. You could always find her cheering on her boys at their many sporting events or robotics tournaments. Her foremost passion in life was participating in her boys' activities — especially when it resulted in embarrassing them.
Grounded in her love for social interaction, and with her Stepmom, Lynne, as an influence, she committed a great deal of time to helping others. She volunteered for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Team in Training, and Junior League. She led a successful career as an event coordinator and was an enthusiastic philanthropist. She was a dynamic PTA President at Forest Hill Elementary, a devoted member of the Sacred Heart Advisory Council and raised $70k towards the new baseball fields for Quito Little League.
Known as the "fun" Aunt to her 32 nieces and nephews, she always kept everyone laughing by showing up in silly St. Patrick's Day costumes, playing practical jokes, or getting the dancing started at family events.
She had a twinkle in her eye that could light up any room and her mischievous smile always told us a fun time was about to be had. Nicole's zest for life was felt by everyone she met. We will miss her loving, joyful, and wild spirit, but will always be inspired by her motto to "Always show up and be present".
The family will host a celebration of Nicole's life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer https://go2foundation.org/.
View the online memorial for Nicole Seay Stone
October 23, 1974 - May 3, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
On May 3, 2020, Nicole Seay Stone, loving daughter, sister, friend, wife and mother lost her courageous battle with cancer at age 45. Nicole was born in Los Gatos, CA on October 23,1974 to Frank (deceased) and mother Bonnie Seay and was raised in Los Gatos with her sister Brandi and brother Ryan. She graduated from Los Gatos High School, where she excelled as a four-time state rowing champion. Her love for her hometown of Los Gatos and the Bay Area was never-ending. Naturally, it led her to pursue a degree in Hospitality Management at San Jose State University and form many life-long friends amongst her Delta Gamma sisters. After college, her adventurous spirit brought her to Costa Rica where she immersed herself in the lively culture and language.
Her positive disposition, charm, and unfiltered wit caught the eye of Tim Stone. As husband and wife, they were a dynamic duo for over 20 years. They were blessed with three loving and talented sons; Jaeger (19), Walker (16) and Kayden (13). She was proud of each of them for their drive, hard-work and commitment. You could always find her cheering on her boys at their many sporting events or robotics tournaments. Her foremost passion in life was participating in her boys' activities — especially when it resulted in embarrassing them.
Grounded in her love for social interaction, and with her Stepmom, Lynne, as an influence, she committed a great deal of time to helping others. She volunteered for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Team in Training, and Junior League. She led a successful career as an event coordinator and was an enthusiastic philanthropist. She was a dynamic PTA President at Forest Hill Elementary, a devoted member of the Sacred Heart Advisory Council and raised $70k towards the new baseball fields for Quito Little League.
Known as the "fun" Aunt to her 32 nieces and nephews, she always kept everyone laughing by showing up in silly St. Patrick's Day costumes, playing practical jokes, or getting the dancing started at family events.
She had a twinkle in her eye that could light up any room and her mischievous smile always told us a fun time was about to be had. Nicole's zest for life was felt by everyone she met. We will miss her loving, joyful, and wild spirit, but will always be inspired by her motto to "Always show up and be present".
The family will host a celebration of Nicole's life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer https://go2foundation.org/.
View the online memorial for Nicole Seay Stone
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Gatos Weekly Times Obits on May 15, 2020.