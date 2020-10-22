Nils-Åke Jacobson
Formerly of Cupertino
Resident of Providence, UT
On October 6, 2020, Nils-Åke Ferdinand Jacobson, 92, loving father and grandfather, passed away with his daughters at his side. N.-Åke was predeceased by his wife, Lupita O. Jacobson, in 2006. N.-Åke was born in Skänninge, Sweden on December 11,1927, the son of Nils-Georg Jacobson and Rosa Aurora Henell. He obtained his B.Eng. in chemical engineering at the Institute of Technology in Norrköping. N.-Åke moved to the US in 1954 to work for West VACO in Charleston, SC and later transferred to their paper mill in Mechanicville, NY. In 1964 N.-Åke became a US citizen and graduated from RPI with a MS in project management. Later he moved his family first to Lombard, IL and then to Cupertino, CA to work as an environmental engineer. N.-Åke will be remembered for his wit, his love of a good martini, ice-hockey (SJ Sharks), and chocolate. Most of all he loved his family. N.-Åke is survived and will be deeply missed by his three daughters Astrid Jacobson of Logan, UT, Sonia (Steve) Orr of Campbell, CA, and Karin (Don) Miller of Clifton Park, NY; nine grandchildren Ryanne, Derek, Brandon, Jordynn, Craig, and Jacob Miller, and Annika, Nicholas and Sophia Orr; sister Ulla Sparrendahl of Vendelsö, Sweden and many cousins, nieces and nephews in Sweden, Mexico and the US. Please visit https://www.allenmortuaries.net/obituaries/Nils-Ke-Jacobson/ View the online memorial for Nils-Åke Jacobson