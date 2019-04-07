Nina Catherine Ohlmann

Jan 6, 1932- Mar 16, 2019

Palo Alto

We sorrowfully announce the death of Nina Catherine Ohlmann, a 51-year Palo Alto resident, on Saturday March 16.

Nina was born to Thomas and Nina O'Connell on January 6, 1932 in Elmhurst, Queens, New York, NY. Her mother was a teacher and her father a school engineer.

She graduated from Queens College in NY with a BA in Education, and completed courses for a MA in early Childhood Education at UC Berkeley. She spent her professional career as a teacher, first in pre-school education culminating in the Bing Nursery School, a research school at Stanford University. She finished by helping Japanese and Dutch women with English as a second language.

After marrying Robert Ohlmann in 1953, she lived in Berkeley for five years and then they moved to a suburb of Pittsburgh, Pa. She moved to Palo Alto with her husband in 1967 and had lived here ever since.

She was very active in church activities for most of her life, first at the Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, where she taught religious education, ran a pre-school, help run the teen group and served on the Parish Council. She also help found the Companions on the Journey spiritual community, and recently joined the Unitarian Universalist Church of Palo Alto.

Nina is survived by Bob, her husband of 65 years, two daughters, Cathleen O'Connell (Dorry Winham) and Christine Mullen, (Nicholas Mullen) and three grandchildren, Alex, Haley and Jack Mullen. A Memorial Service will be held in April.





