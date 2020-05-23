Noel D. Preaseau12-25-1929 - 05-19-2020Resident of Los GatosBorn on Christmas Day in 1929, Noel loved celebrating his birthday each Christmas surrounded by family and good friends. He always said, "having a Christmas Birthday is great because everyone is together and happy."Born in Powers, Michigan, Noel was the eldest of 3 brothers. He was a tall, handsome, kind hearted and honest man with a wonderful sense of humor and a true understanding of people. He served in the US Navy from 1948-1952 on the USS Leyte and the Midway. Upon observing him playing with fellow naval officers, the captain put him on the basketball team. After the Navy, he moved to Redding, California where he graduated from Shasta College and was the center on the basketball team. He met his wife, Renee dancing on hot summer nights along the Sacramento River. After marrying they moved to San Jose where he attended San Jose State. He raised his family and lived a full life in Los Gatos. His career was in sales and leasing.He is survived by Renee Preaseau, his wife of nearly 65 years, Camille Eder (Cameron, Beau and Kendall), Colette Jones (Mark, Lauren and Taylor), Jacques Preaseau (Amy), Yvette Widdicombe (Steve) and one brother, Mike Preaseau. He is predeceased by brother, Jesse Preaseau and his parents.He loved his friends, his community, playing golf at Spring Hills, was a voracious reader especially of history and could often be found Friday nights at LG High School Football games. Most of all he loved spending time with his family at home over dinners with everyone laughing and talking together! He will be missed by one and all.His high school senior quote reads, "Life is short and sweet, but oh the girls are sweeter."To honor our father, Noel Preaseau, donations can be made directly to the VA Palo Alto Health Care System for the benefit of the Cardiology Department: VAPAHCS-Voluntary Service, 3801 Miranda Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94304 OR to the Cardiology Department at Stanford University Health Care, Stanford Health Care, 485 Broadway, 4th floor, Redwood City, CA 94062, attention Amyloid Center. Services are pending.