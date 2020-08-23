1/1
Nora Lee Fallo
July 6, 1926 - August 14, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Nora Lee Fallo, 94 passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home after a long illness.
She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her death and was fortunate to be able to stay in her home with excellent care.
She was born on July 6, 1926 in San Jose, California. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard Fallo, after 51 years of marriage, her parents and her brother John Spingola.
Nora Lee is survived by her sister, Joyce Fallo, brother Hank Corriea, daughter Pamela Fallo-Margo, son Wayne Fallo, Granddaughters Tanya Kilpatrick, Colette Margo, Lindsay Fallo, Grandson Jacob Margo, Great grandchildren Emily Sharpe, Gabrielle Himes, and Hunter Kilpatrick.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, 490 Lincoln St, Santa Clara, CA 95050.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Santa Clara Mission Cemetery
