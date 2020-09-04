1/1
Norbert Martin Heinen
1932 - 2020
Feb. 20, 1932 - Aug. 29, 2020
Resident of San Jose, CA
Norbert Martin Heinen, born February 20th, 1932, passed away peacefully August 29th, 2020. His beloved wife, Kathleen Heinen, who he was married to for 50 years, preceded him in death in March 2009. Norbert lived in San Jose for 57 years. He is the beloved father of five children: Kenny Heinen and wife Margie of Paso Robles, CA; Harold Heinen of Citrus Heights, CA; Gerald Heinen of San Jose, CA; Julie Henricksen and husband Eric of Newark, CA; Karen Kereszt and husband Pete, of Henderson, NV. Loving grandfather to six grandchildren, Casey Heinen, Nathan Heinen and his wife Haley, Dana Henricksen, Laura Hickey and her husband John Marc, Christopher and Nichole Kereszt. Great-grandfather to Molly and Henry Hickey. Due to COVID-19, the family will be holding a private service at Lima-Campagna-Alameda Mission Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Norb's many friends and extended family members. In lieu of flowers, a charitable contribution may be made in Norbert Heinen's name to: Martha's Kitchen 311 Willow Street, San Jose, CA 95110 or St. Francis Cabrini Church, 15333 Woodard Road, San Jose, CA 95124.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lima Campagna Mortuaries
600 South Second Street
San Jose, CA 95112
408-288-9188
